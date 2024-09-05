Thursday, September 05, 2024
No military trial of Imran Khan, says Omar Ayub

Web Desk
2:39 PM | September 05, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub has stated that party chairman Imran Khan will not be subjected to a military trial.

Speaking to the media in Sargodha, Ayub emphasized that PTI leaders facing military trials were being treated as political prisoners. He also called on Akhtar Mengal to reconsider his resignation.

Ayub criticized the government's approach to handling the issues in Balochistan and the recent hikes in electricity prices. He claimed that there was no proof of PTI's involvement in the events of May 9, challenging anyone with evidence to present it.

He accused the current government of failing to control inflation and mishandling corruption investigations.

Additionally, Ayub alleged that Mohsin Naqvi played a direct role in the sugar and wheat scandals and criticized the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its handling of the wheat scandal under the Interior Minister.

Azad Kashmir declares September 7 as Youm-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat

He questioned the stability and sustainability of the current government, suggesting it was poorly managed.

