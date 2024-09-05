One killed, two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD - A motorcyclist was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident near Gattwala Toll Plaza in the area of Mansoorabad police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said on Wednesday that a speeding bus hit two motorcycles near Askari Bank Gattwala Toll Plaza on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, motorcyclist Owais Mubarak of Ghazi Abad died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted Mudassar Aslam of Ghazi Abad to a local hospital in a critical condition besides providing first aid to third victim Khalil Mubasshar of D-Type Colony Faisalabad. The body was handed over to relatives for burial after completing formalities. Meanwhile, Under Chief Minister Punjab’s “Digital Punjab” vision, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is going to launch an online system for approval of residential building plans.

Under the system, citizens will be able to get approval of the building plans of their residences under the control of the authority by sitting at their homes.

This was told in an arrangements review meeting, held with Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry here on Wednesday. Director IT/ Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatha, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and others were also present.

The DG said that the process of digitisation of the FDA records is being completed rapidly. He said that necessary directions have been issued to quarters concerned for starting an online system for approval of building plans without any delay to provide relief to applicants.