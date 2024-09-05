Over 16,000 farmers registered for Kisan Card in Kasur

KASUR - Kasur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan announced on Wednesday that the registration process for obtaining the has been completed for more than 16,000 farmers across the district.

According to DC office, the is an initiative by the Punjab government to provide interest-free loans to farmers for the purchase of essential agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, seeds and medicines.

The DC stated that the development of agriculture is a top priority for the provincial government.

“The Punjab government is taking practical steps for the welfare of farmers,” said the DC, emphasising that the government is committed to the development of the agricultural sector, which is crucial for the country’s overall progress.

Distribution centres have been established in all the tehsils of Kasur district and the DC has urged the farmers to register for the card as soon as possible.

The event was attended by the Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department (Extension) Kasur, Hafiz Tahir Nadeem, the Assistant Director of the Agriculture Department (Extension) Kasur, Dr Waqas, representatives of the Bank of Punjab and a large number of local farmers.