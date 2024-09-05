Thursday, September 05, 2024
PA meets today

APP
September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The 14th session of the Punjab Assembly will be held on Thursday (Today) at 3pm. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan has convened the session on the requisition submitted by the Opposition. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Assembly secretariat.Separately, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bachar has been elected as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee-I of the Punjab Assembly, according to a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat on Wednesday.

APP

