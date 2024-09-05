Pacific Nations Cup 2024: Fiji, Japan eye semi-final spots in high-stakes showdowns

The line-up for the Asahi Super Dry Finals Series will be determined this weekend as the pool stage concludes with two highly anticipated matches.

Fiji vs Tonga: A Crucial Battle in Pool A

Fiji will face Tonga in Nuku’alofa on Friday, needing only one match point to secure their place in the semi-finals as Pool A winners. Tonga, on the other hand, faces a daunting task. To progress, they must not only deny Fiji any points but also beat them by at least 27 points and gain a try bonus point to secure their spot in the last four.

The long-standing rivalry between these Pacific nations adds further intrigue to the clash. The teams first met 100 years ago, with Tonga winning 9-6 on the same ground, Teufaiva Stadium. However, since then, Fiji has dominated, winning 64 of the 94 encounters, while Tonga has won 27, and three matches ended in a draw. When the two teams last met 14 months ago in Lautoka, Fiji emerged victorious with a 36-20 win.

Friday, 6 September: Tonga vs Fiji

Venue: Teufaiva Stadium, Nuku’alofa

Japan vs USA: Winner-Takes-All Clash in Pool B

On Saturday, Japan and USA will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all contest for the top spot in Pool B. Both teams have already secured their place in the semi-finals with victories over Canada, but the outcome of this match will determine who advances as Pool B winners.

This will be the 25th encounter between Japan and the USA, their first meeting in five years. While the USA leads the overall head-to-head with 13 wins to Japan's 10 (and one draw), Japan has held the upper hand for the past 16 years. The Brave Blossoms have won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 34-20 victory in their most recent clash in Suva in August 2019.

The USA last won against Japan on Japanese soil in May 2000, and they have only won three of their last 10 encounters with the Brave Blossoms.

Saturday, 7 September: Japan vs USA

Venue: Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Saitama Prefecture, Kumagaya City



With both Fiji and Japan looking to maintain their recent dominance and Tonga and USA fighting for their breakthroughs, this weekend promises high-intensity rugby as the teams vie for a place in the Asahi Super Dry Finals Series.