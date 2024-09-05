Pakistan army upholds self-accountability, vows firm action against militants: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, stated on Thursday that the Pakistan Army upholds the principle of self-accountability.

In a press briefing held in Rawalpindi, Lt. General Ahmad Sharif emphasized that the military's internal accountability system is thorough and robust, ensuring strict compliance with rules and regulations. He highlighted that whenever there is a breach of laws within the army, the self-accountability mechanism is promptly triggered. In line with this, a court-martial was conducted for Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed.

He further explained that the case against the retired officer was officially submitted, and the Ministry of Defense forwarded it to the Pakistan Army. In April 2024, the army initiated a high-level inquiry into the allegations. Following a thorough investigation backed by solid evidence, it was concluded that the officer had violated several Pakistani laws. On August 12, 2024, the army made the public aware of the findings.

Lt. General Ahmad Sharif also clarified that the Pakistan Army remains apolitical and has no political agenda.

Regarding counterterrorism efforts, he shared that in 2024, security forces carried out 32,173 operations against terrorists and their supporters. In the past month alone, 90 members of the extremist group Al-Khawarij Fitna were eliminated, while 193 army personnel were martyred in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking on the recent unrest in Balochistan, Lt. General Ahmad Sharif revealed that attacks took place on the nights of August 25 and 26. During the clashes, 14 security personnel were martyred, and 21 militants were killed. He acknowledged the prevailing sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan and noted that foreign elements had exploited this situation to incite unrest.

Addressing those responsible for the attacks and their foreign backers, the DG ISPR issued a stern warning, stating that they would be dealt with firmly.