Pakistan reaffirms stance on Junagadh issue, calls for peaceful resolution

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday suspended the Karachi University Syndicate's decision and the recommendations of the Unfair Means (UFM) Committee regarding the degree of Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

During the hearing, the SHC bench also restrained the university from taking any further action on the matter until further notice.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, who was presiding over the case, questioned the multiple decisions taken by the university on the issue. "How many decisions has the university made regarding this matter?" he asked. He also inquired about the identity of the complainant and the relevance of the applicants to the case.

The bench noted that the complaint appeared to have originated from Islamia Law College. However, the petitioner's lawyer argued that the Karachi University had no authority to act on the matter. "Only a judicial commission can take action regarding this issue," the lawyer asserted, further stating that the proper procedure had not been followed, as the individual in question should have been summoned for an inquiry.

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto also pointed out that the matter could be addressed through the judicial commission, which is responsible for investigating such cases.

The court issued notices to the Deputy Attorney General, Advocate General Sindh, and other relevant parties, instructing them to submit detailed responses within three weeks.

Earlier, the Karachi University Syndicate, acting on the recommendation of its UFM Committee, had cancelled the degree and enrolment of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, sparking the legal battle.