Pakistan slip to record-low Test ranking after Bangladesh whitewash

LAHORE - Shan Masood-led Pakistan Test cricket team has plummeted to its historic lowest position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings since 1965. This dramatic fall comes in the wake of a devastating series loss to Bangladesh. Bangladesh outplayed Pakistan with a commanding six-wicket victory in the second Test, securing their first-ever series win against the Men in Green. The tourists had already stunned Pakistan in the first Test with a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph, completing a 2-0 clean sweep.

As a consequence of these back-to-back defeats, Pakistan has tumbled two spots to eighth place, accumulating a mere 66 rating points. According to an ICC press release, “This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.”

On the other hand, Bangladesh’s successful pursuit of 185 runs in the second Test match now ranks as the third-highest run-chase ever achieved by a visiting team on Pakistani soil. This historic series victory not only earned Bangladesh 13 additional rating points in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, where they remain in ninth place just below Pakistan, but it also brought immediate benefits in the World Test Championship Standings.

With three wins in six Tests during this cycle, Bangladesh has climbed to fourth place, signaling their growing prowess in the longer format of the game. Pakistan’s decline in the rankings has allowed Sri Lanka and the West Indies to climb to sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Expressing his frustration, Pakistan captain Shan Masood reflected on the series loss: “Extremely disappointed, we were excited for the home season but the story has been the same as Australia. We have not learned our lessons. We thought we were playing good cricket in Australia but not doing the job, that’s something we need to work on.”

Pakistan’s struggles in home Test matches have been evident since 2021, with six losses and four draws in their last 10 games. The last time Pakistan celebrated a home Test victory was back in February 2021.In addition to the series defeats against Australia and England, Pakistan also faced a drawn series against New Zealand, where neither side managed a win. The 2-0 loss to Bangladesh also marked Pakistan’s first-ever Test defeat to the Tigers.