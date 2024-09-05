Pakistan to regulate edible item exports to tackle inflation

The Pakistani government has decided to oversee the export of food and beverage items, including fruits, meat, poultry, sugar, and rice. This move is part of a broader strategy by the Ministry of Commerce aimed at controlling inflation and ensuring that essential goods remain affordable.

The ministry's proposal includes stringent measures against the export of items currently in short supply, which could drive up prices. The government also plans to boost the import of these scarce items and implement strict anti-smuggling measures.

Further, increased border security will be enforced to curb illegal trade, and exporters will be required to return their foreign exchange earnings to Pakistan to avoid capital flight. These proposals will be presented to the cabinet for approval.

Additionally, the United States remains the top destination for Pakistani exports, with July 2024 exports totaling $476.017 million, up 7.26% from the previous year. The United Arab Emirates follows with $216.918 million in exports, reflecting a 7.74% increase. The United Kingdom ranks third, with exports amounting to $183.303 million, marking a rise of 20.99% from July 2023.