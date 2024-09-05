PM sets $25 billion IT export target, launches Google Chromebook initiative

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a bold target of achieving $25 billion in Information Technology (IT) exports over the next five years. The announcement came during the launch ceremony of Google’s initiative to produce half a million Chromebooks in Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, PM Shehbaz praised Google’s global and local contributions and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s young generation, believing they could significantly drive the country’s economic growth in the IT sector. He urged both federal and provincial governments to leverage all available resources to enhance education and empowerment in IT.

The Prime Minister also called on IT experts and entrepreneurs to devise strategies to meet the export target and support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and freelancers. He highlighted plans to digitize the governance system to combat corruption and ensure transparency.

At the ceremony, Google representatives presented the first Chromebook to PM Shehbaz. Farhan S. Qureshi, Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, emphasized the potential for technology to boost economic activity and highlighted opportunities for Pakistani freelancers.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja noted Google’s crucial role in Pakistan’s digitization efforts. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal also attended the event.

Additionally, Access Partnership unveiled a report titled “Agay Barho: Empowering Pakistan’s Digital Economy,” which outlines the IT industry’s role in Pakistan’s economic recovery and growth. The report highlights that IT services exports have grown significantly since 2014 and stresses the potential for digital technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), to drive further growth. It predicts that mobile apps, online video services, and cross-border e-commerce could add PKR 1.8 trillion to Pakistan’s annual export value by 2030.