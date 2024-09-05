Pope Francis begins longest tour of his pontificate with visit to Muslim-majority Indonesia

​​​​​​​Pope Francis on Tuesday began a four-nation tour starting with Indonesia, marking the longest trip of his pontificate so far.

“Today I begin an Apostolic Journey to several countries in Asia and Oceania. Please pray that this journey may bear fruit,” the Pope announced on X.

Amid enhanced security arrangements, the Pope began his 12-day trip in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

After an overnight 13-hour flight from Rome, covering about 32,000 km (almost 20,000 miles), the Pope is expected to rest for the day at the Vatican Embassy in Jakarta.

“I, on behalf of the Indonesian people, warmly welcome and express my gratitude for the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Indonesia,” the Jakarta Globe quoted President Joko Widodo as saying.

While the Pope's trip to Jakarta was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Widodo said he hopes to “discuss peace issues, including how to cool down the Russia-Ukraine war and the Gaza crisis.”

“It will be such a historic visit," Widodo added.

The Pontiff, 87, is scheduled to visit the presidential palace, Jakarta Cathedral, and Istiqlal Mosque, among other engagements.

"Given that Indonesia is widely seen as a model of tolerance and coexistence, the Pope ... likely will continue promoting human fraternity and interreligious dialogue," according to Vatican News.

This is the third papal visit to Indonesia, following Paul VI in 1970 and John Paul II in 1989.

The Pope's visit to Southeast Asia also includes stops in Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.

This marks the 45th overseas trip of his papacy.