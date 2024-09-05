President Zardari visits family of martyred Captain Qureshi, offers condolences

President Asif Ali Zardari visited the family of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi in Lahore to offer condolences over the martyrdom of the young officer, who recently sacrificed his life in an anti-terror operation in Balochistan.

During his visit, the President offered prayers for the soul of the martyred officer and paid tribute to his bravery and service to the nation. President Zardari acknowledged the profound sacrifices made by the country's youth in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that many, including former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, had laid down their lives for this cause.

He vowed to continue efforts to root out terrorism, stating that the struggle against this menace would persist until the very end. The President also commended the patriotism and sacrifice of Captain Qureshi’s family, adding that the nation would never forget the sacrifices made by its martyrs and their families.

President Zardari concluded by praying for the elevation of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi's soul and strength for his family to bear the loss with patience.