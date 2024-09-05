Probe launched into Rs 520 million embezzlement at Chandka Medical College Hospital

Larkana's Chandka Medical College Hospital is under investigation for alleged embezzlement of over Rs 520 million. The Anti-Corruption Establishment is probing former Medical Superintendent, Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, for irregularities in purchasing hospital machinery in 2022. Dr. Tanyu allegedly paid the sum to various companies, but the machinery has not been located. Records from 2021-2023 are being reviewed, and despite the investigation, Dr. Tanyu continues to serve as Assistant Medical Superintendent. Authorities are working to uncover more details in the case.