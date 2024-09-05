Thursday, September 05, 2024
Probe launched into Rs 520 million embezzlement at Chandka Medical College Hospital

Web Desk
10:22 PM | September 05, 2024
Larkana's Chandka Medical College Hospital is under investigation for alleged embezzlement of over Rs 520 million. The Anti-Corruption Establishment is probing former Medical Superintendent, Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, for irregularities in purchasing hospital machinery in 2022. Dr. Tanyu allegedly paid the sum to various companies, but the machinery has not been located. Records from 2021-2023 are being reviewed, and despite the investigation, Dr. Tanyu continues to serve as Assistant Medical Superintendent. Authorities are working to uncover more details in the case.

