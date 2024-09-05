PSL-Hashoo Group and partners collaborate to transform Royal Palm Golf & Country Club into premier leisure destination

LAHORE - Pakistan Services Limited (PSL) - Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Warm Waters Advisory Group, Platinum Construction Limited, and Golfscape LDA Portugal, has announced a 25-year strategic partnership to manage and transform the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore, with a formal award of contract by the competent authorities awaited subsequently.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Warm Waters Advisory and Hashoo Group’s commitment to enhancing leisure, hospitality, tourism, and sporting experiences, making Royal Palm one of the best family entertainment, leisure, and golf destinations in Pakistan. Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, one of Lahore’s most iconic and historic clubs under the custodianship of Pakistan Railways, is renowned for its outstanding golf course, luxurious amenities, and distinguished membership, which includes top industry leaders, businessmen, and dignitaries from across the country. Under the stewardship of Hashoo Group and its partners, the club will undergo a comprehensive revitalization to enhance its position as a premier destination for family entertainment and sporting activities, further promoting tourism in the region.

The transformation will feature significant investments to upgrade the golf course, expand sports facilities, enrich dining options, and develop event spaces that cater to a diverse audience. A notable addition will be a five-star guest accommodation facility featuring over 100 rooms with views directly overlooking the golf course. To foster a vibrant golfing community and attract tourists, the club will introduce high-profile golfing events, tournaments, and bespoke hospitality experiences tailored specifically for golf enthusiasts, further enhancing its appeal to both local and international players.

Bastien Blanc, CEO, Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, stated, “We are excited to join forces with our esteemed partners to redefine the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club experience. This project marks the second golf-centered property to join the Signature Collection by Pearl-Continental, designed to offer unique and memorable experiences beyond the typical hospitality stay. Our vision is to establish Royal Palm as the premier choice for families, leisure seekers, and golf enthusiasts in the region.”

Warm Waters Advisory Group, known for its strategic expertise in revitalizing state assets, is playing a key role in this collaboration. Adeel Malik, General Partner of Warm Waters Advisory Group, remarked, “Warm Waters Advisory has consistently led innovative collaborations in this market to maximize the potential of opportunities and assets. At Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, we have facilitated a strategic partnership between Hashoo Group, a leading hospitality player, and a top Portuguese Golf Company, bringing foreign direct investment (FDI) to Pakistan. We aim to revitalize and enhance Royal Palm, making it a national asset again.”

With its extensive experience in modern construction and infrastructure development, Platinum Construction Limited will ensure the transformation is executed seamlessly. Qadeer Ashfaq, CEO of Platinum Construction Limited, added, “We are thrilled to introduce a state-of-the-art five-star guest facility, new banquet spaces, and a complete renovation of the existing clubhouse. We prioritize delivering these upgrades swiftly, ensuring an enhanced experience for our members and their families.”

Golfscape LDA Portugal, a global leader in golf course design and management, brings its expertise to elevate Royal Palm Golf & Country Club to new heights. Gil Zdanowski, CEO Golfscape LDA Portugal, and Asad Abbas, Partner Golfscape Pakistan, stated, “We see great potential in the Pakistan market and are committed to positioning Royal Palm as the premier golf course in the country. By introducing modern infrastructure, including advanced drainage, maintenance, and landscaping, we aim to deliver a golfing experience that meets world-class standards. Together with our partners, we will ensure Royal Palm becomes a local and internationally standout golfing destination.”

This collaboration also aligns with Pakistan Railways’ vision as the custodian of this historic club, which is to preserve its legacy while fostering innovative improvements that will enhance its appeal to members and visitors. The new management will engage actively with club members and the local community through consultative sessions to ensure that the club retains its prestigious standing while evolving to meet modern needs and establish new leisure, hospitality, and tourism standards. This initiative will enhance the future of golf and hospitality in Pakistan, offering an unparalleled experience at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club for years to come.