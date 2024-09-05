PTCL pledges support to Pakistan Hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), has announced a partnership with the team as they prepare for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

As the country’s national telecom carrier, PTCL Group is committed to celebrating and enhancing the rich legacy of . This collaboration aims to elevate the sport, reignite national pride, and showcase Pakistan’s enduring excellence on the international stage.

Hockey, a sport deeply cherished in Pakistan, has faced several challenges in recent years. In response, PTCL Group is determined to restore its former glory by rekindling the passion for the sport in the hearts of the nation. The initiative seeks to build on the success of PTCL Group’s campaign for Arshad Nadeem ahead of the Paris Olympics, with a renewed focus on creating awareness and fostering national support for hockey.

The Group believes that with the backing and confidence of the people, Pakistani athletes have the potential to excel in any sport. As Pakistan’s national sport and a symbol of the country’s heritage, hockey holds a special place in the nation's history. PTCL Group is committed to helping the team shine once again on the global stage, viewing this partnership as a step towards rekindling patriotism and contributing to Pakistan’s international success in sports.

PTCL Group is confident that with public support and renewed enthusiasm, Pakistan’s hockey team will once again bring home regional and international victories, restoring the sport to its rightful place of prominence.