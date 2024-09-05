Thursday, September 05, 2024
PTI granted permission for September 8 rally in Islamabad

PTI granted permission for September 8 rally in Islamabad
Web Desk
8:39 PM | September 05, 2024
The district administration has permitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in the capital on September 8, sources report.

The rally will take place at an open venue near Paswal Road, adjacent to Sangjani, with specific routes designated for PTI supporters to enter Islamabad.

The permit stipulates that the rally will start at 4 p.m. and must conclude by 7 p.m., with organizers responsible for ensuring participants remain within the designated boundaries.

The administration retains the right to revoke the permit at any time due to security concerns.

