Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurates largest school nutrition program

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the province's first and largest School Nutrition Program aimed at combating malnutrition among primary school students. The program, inaugurated today, will provide nutritious milk packs to children in an effort to improve their overall health and academic performance.

The initiative has been rolled out initially in the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Muzaffargarh. It is expected to benefit approximately 400,000 children across these areas.

During her speech at the launch event, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the government’s commitment to uplifting the education sector. She highlighted the introduction of essential reforms to improve not only the curriculum but also the quality of education and sports facilities in schools.

“This program is a step towards ensuring that no child suffers from malnutrition, as proper nutrition is vital for both physical and cognitive development. We are determined to create a healthier and more educated future for the children of Punjab,” she said.

The government plans to expand the initiative to more districts in the near future, ensuring that a larger number of children can benefit from this crucial intervention.