Punjab reports 17 more dengue cases in last 24 hours

Punjab has reported 17 new cases of dengue in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in 2024 to 396.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral illness, has seen a global rise in recent years. It is primarily transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

The provincial health department revealed that 92 new dengue cases were recorded last week, including the 17 in the past 24 hours.

In addition to raising public awareness about dengue, authorities are taking strict measures against those violating dengue prevention protocols. Recently, a tyre shop owner was prosecuted after dengue larvae were found during outdoor inspections. The anti-dengue teams discovered larvae at a tyre workshop in Kabari Bazaar, leading to a case being filed against the owner, Amanullah.

On June 23, the District Health Authority Rawalpindi reported detecting larvae at 8,064 locations during anti-dengue operations since January 1, 2024. District Coordinator for Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, stated that 999 teams—comprising 788 indoor and 211 outdoor teams—are actively engaged in controlling larvae breeding in the district. Of these, 6,735 homes had larvae detected during indoor surveillance, and 1,361 sites were found with larvae during outdoor inspections.