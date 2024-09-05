On December 16, 2014, the brutal and merciless terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar claimed the lives of countless innocent students and their teachers. Their bloodshed sent a powerful message to the nation: “Rise and Unite Pakistan.”

These innocent martyrs, by laying down their lives, ignited a sense of unity among the country’s shocked and shaken political leadership and the entire nation, from Karachi to Khyber. They awakened the nation and its leaders, who had long been grappling with internal and external threats.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, the people of Pakistan, along with their political leaders, overcame their shock and rallied together without delay. The federal government swiftly took the initiative, bringing leaders of all political and religious parties together to deliberate on the grave situation. The result was the unanimously agreed-upon National Action Plan (NAP), which was to be implemented by all concerned agencies, including the armed forces, at both federal and provincial levels. All political leaders pledged their full support for the plan, aiming to track down and eliminate the terrorists or, at the very least, drive them out of the country. This marked a significant beginning, with all political and religious leaders uniting for the sake of national security and the safety of the innocent people who were being targeted by terrorists and militants. Initially, there was swift action, and the nation appreciated the efforts to cleanse the soil of these extremists and terrorists, who had no regard for faith or religion.

To implement the NAP, several agencies were established at both the federal and provincial levels. Pakistan also undertook high-profile military operations against homegrown militants, such as “Zarb-e-Azb,” “Rah-e-Nijat,” and “Rah-e-Rast.” However, these efforts did not fully succeed in rooting out the militant groups. One significant challenge was the situation in Afghanistan. When U.S. forces were present in the region, terrorists often targeted Pakistan while avoiding U.S. troops. Since the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, terrorist attacks on Pakistan have increased, with militants frequently launching assaults from across the Afghan border. Islamabad’s protests to Kabul have, unfortunately, yielded little result.

Recently, there has been a surge in terrorist attacks, posing serious threats to national security and peace. These attacks have claimed the lives of both civilians and armed forces personnel. China, in particular, strongly protested after several Chinese workers on the Dasu Dam project were killed in a terrorist attack. In response, the federal government considered launching the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation.

However, after heated discussions within the government and public circles, it was wisely decided to reactivate the National Action Plan instead of launching a new operation. The plan was to address the shortcomings of the NAP and work collectively, from top to bottom, to avert all threats to national security. As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aptly stated, “It is not about you and me; it is about us. We all must work together to ensure the stability of Pakistan and eliminate the terrorists, militants, and extremists from our motherland.”

Despite these efforts, Pakistan continues to be a target of terrorism, extremism, and foreign-sponsored militancy from its immediate neighbourhood. This has diverted substantial national resources, both human and material, to address pressing security challenges and repair damaged infrastructure. Alongside heavy economic losses, Pakistan has endured untold human suffering as a result of these indiscriminate, brutal, and ruthless attacks.

However, the security agencies, led by the army and supported by the people, continue to respond to these hostile elements, chasing and eliminating them from the sacred soil of Pakistan, which belongs to all of us.

Several years ago, I, along with some friends, visited the newly established Army Museum, the second of its kind after the old one in Rawalpindi. I was deeply moved to tears upon seeing the gallery dedicated to the young martyrs of the Army Public School. Their miniature photographs were displayed there, and they seemed to ask every visitor: Have you risen and united to build a strong Pakistan? Have you avenged our blood by implementing the National Action Plan and cleansing the sacred soil of terrorists?

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com