Rupee loses 06 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.70. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.75 and Rs280.25 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 11 paisas to close at Rs308.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of 05 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.67 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs365.72. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs75.89 and Rs74.27 respectively.