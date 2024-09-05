Safe City reunites lost child with parents via social media

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed full satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army during his attendance at the concluding session of the Army War Game in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the critical role played by the Armed Forces in maintaining strategic stability in the region and preserving the delicate balance of power, essential for peace in a nuclearized South Asia. He praised the Army's innovative concepts and structural reforms, aimed at strengthening the deterrence regime, ensuring any act of aggression would be met with a substantial retributive response.

During the session, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the recently concluded War Game, as well as the Army's operational readiness across the full spectrum of threats. The military leadership reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, stressing that the Army is fully aware of the prevailing security challenges and will continue to upgrade its capabilities to counter any threats.

The session was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and senior military officials.