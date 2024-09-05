Thursday, September 05, 2024
Senate committee to review export of donkey meat, hides amid growing demand

INP
September 05, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The issue of donkey meat and hides has reached Parliament, with the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce scheduled to ponder the matter Thursday (tomorrow). The meeting, will be chaired by Senator Anusha Rehman Khan, will take place at 2 PM in Committee Room No. 1 of the Parliament House.

The committee will review the export of donkey meat and hides and consider potential restrictions on this trade. Pakistan is the third-largest producer of donkeys globally, with significant demand in China, where donkey meat and hides command high prices. The Ministry of Commerce aims to capitalize on this demand by exporting donkey products to China to earn valuable foreign exchange.

INP

