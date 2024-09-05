Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senators call for PCB Chairman's resignation

Senators call for PCB Chairman's resignation
Web Desk
4:04 PM | September 05, 2024
Sports

In a Senate session, Senator Ali Zafar voiced strong criticism over the declining state of sports in Pakistan, particularly cricket, while celebrating javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s recent success.

Zafar questioned the downfall of once-thriving sports like hockey and squash and called for the resignation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his lack of expertise.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed echoed these concerns, highlighting the high salaries of cricketers with poor performance and stressing the need for qualified leadership.

 The debate underscored urgent calls for reform to revive Pakistan’s sports legacy.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024