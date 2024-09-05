Senators call for PCB Chairman's resignation

In a Senate session, Senator Ali Zafar voiced strong criticism over the declining state of sports in Pakistan, particularly cricket, while celebrating javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s recent success.

Zafar questioned the downfall of once-thriving sports like hockey and squash and called for the resignation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, citing his lack of expertise.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed echoed these concerns, highlighting the high salaries of cricketers with poor performance and stressing the need for qualified leadership.

The debate underscored urgent calls for reform to revive Pakistan’s sports legacy.