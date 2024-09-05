Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SHC suspends decision on IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri's degree

SHC suspends decision on IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri's degree
Web Desk
4:01 PM | September 05, 2024
National

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended the Fairmen's Committee and syndicate's decision regarding the degree of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Salahuddin Pahwar and Justice Amjad Ali Sohto, heard the petition challenging the university's authority in the matter.

The court has barred Karachi University from taking any further action and requested a detailed response from the Deputy Attorney General, Advocate General Sindh and others within three weeks.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024