Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh government defends Rs 2b allocation for ACs vehicles

Sindh government defends Rs 2b allocation for ACs vehicles
Web Desk
11:01 PM | September 05, 2024
National

The Sindh government has defended its decision to allocate Rs 2 billion for purchasing vehicles for assistant commissioners (ACs) amid public criticism.

A government spokesperson explained that ACs play a crucial role in managing remote administrative functions, and the last vehicle purchases were made between 2010 and 2012.

Due to outdated and poorly functioning vehicles, many officials have been forced to use private cars for official duties.

The new vehicles, the spokesperson emphasized, will improve efficiency, reduce maintenance and fuel costs, and are necessary for effective governance—not a luxury.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024