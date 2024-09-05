Sindh government defends Rs 2b allocation for ACs vehicles

The Sindh government has defended its decision to allocate Rs 2 billion for purchasing vehicles for assistant commissioners (ACs) amid public criticism.

A government spokesperson explained that ACs play a crucial role in managing remote administrative functions, and the last vehicle purchases were made between 2010 and 2012.

Due to outdated and poorly functioning vehicles, many officials have been forced to use private cars for official duties.

The new vehicles, the spokesperson emphasized, will improve efficiency, reduce maintenance and fuel costs, and are necessary for effective governance—not a luxury.