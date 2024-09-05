Sino-Africa & Neocolonialism

China and Africa have forged a robust partnership over recent decades, grounded in mutual respect and support. This relationship, strengthened through significant cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and education, has proven highly effective. As Africa’s largest bilateral trading partner since 2009, China’s role has grown increasingly pivotal, with substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) deepening economic ties. This collaboration goes beyond trade, extending into digital infrastructure, technology, and cultural exchange. However, some Western critics frequently accuse China of pursuing debt traps and neo-colonial strategies—allegations that starkly contrast with the tangible benefits seen on the ground. China’s investments are not merely economic; they include cultural exchanges, digital infrastructure, and health initiatives, reshaping Africa’s economic landscape and fostering advancements in technology and education. Chinese initiatives in Africa are focused on long-term development, including health cooperation and educational programs. This multifaceted engagement illustrates a partnership that is strategic and deeply rooted in shared interests and goals, positioning China as a key player in Africa’s ongoing development.

The deepening relationship between China and Africa has drawn scrutiny and criticism from some quarters, often painted in a negative, neocolonial light. This portrayal, steeped in paternalistic undertones, overlooks the reality of the China-Africa dynamic and its historical context. A closer examination reveals that such criticisms lack substance. China has no history of colonialism or military aggression in Africa. Its involvement is rooted in mutual benefit rather than exploitation, focusing on substantial economic and technical support across various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This cooperative effort contrasts sharply with colonial practices of the past, highlighting a partnership built on respect and shared interests. The win-win approach of this partnership has significantly contributed to Africa’s decolonisation and development.

Between 2000 and 2023, Chinese lenders extended 1,306 loans worth $182.28 billion to 49 African governments and seven regional borrowers. Notably, 2023 saw a resurgence in Chinese lending, with 13 new commitments totalling $4.61 billion across eight countries and two regional financial institutions. This marks the first increase in annual loan amounts to Africa since 2016, though it remains below the peak of the early Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) years when annual commitments exceeded $10 billion. As China adjusts its financial engagement with Africa, this increase in investment suggests a measured revival of its strategy, reflecting evolving global economic conditions. This approach reinforces China’s role in global development and opens the door to further cooperation in the future.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, Africa has seen significant gains thanks to the dynamic involvement of Chinese private enterprises. These companies have played a crucial role in building a China-Africa community, fuelling the continent’s development. China’s focus on infrastructure, capital investment, and skilled labour has been transformative. Over the past decade, this approach has led to the construction of more than 6,000 kilometres of railways and roads, along with nearly 20 ports. Noteworthy projects like Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway and the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway have not only boosted Africa’s economic prospects but also greatly enhanced regional connectivity. This infrastructure expansion is setting the stage for ongoing growth and integration across the continent. As African nations convene for the upcoming summit, the trajectory of the China-Africa partnership warrants thoughtful reflection.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) stands as a pivotal pillar in the Sino-African relationship, consistently shaping policy and collaboration. Every three years, FOCAC has proven its worth, exemplified by the $40 billion commitment made at the 2021 summit to advance infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing across Africa. Its track record is impressive, with $155 billion of $191 billion in promised loans successfully implemented from 2006 to 2021. However, the 2024 summit takes place amid a challenging geopolitical climate, marked by increased resistance from a U.S.-led coalition. Despite this, Chinese investments in Africa’s energy sector have made a significant impact, contributing over 25 GW of generation capacity—more than 15% of sub-Saharan Africa’s total. These projects underscore the intricate challenge of integrating large-scale Chinese energy initiatives across diverse African markets, reflecting both their substantial impact and the complexities involved.

Over the years, China has played a pivotal role in enhancing the continent’s infrastructure, constructing and renovating essential facilities such as dams, bridges, roads, railways, airports, and ports. China’s investments extend beyond mere infrastructure; they encompass vital sectors like telecommunications, healthcare, education, and energy. By developing hospitals, schools, power stations, and transmission lines, China has addressed critical bottlenecks that have historically impeded Africa’s progress. These advancements have been instrumental in fostering African integration and connectivity, expanding energy access, and boosting trade and industrialisation. This partnership has not only facilitated the physical building of Africa’s infrastructure but also supported the continent’s aspirations for sustainable development. By focusing on collaborative projects that enhance trade and connectivity, China demonstrates a genuine commitment to Africa’s growth and development. The ongoing support reflects a cooperative spirit, contrasting sharply with outdated notions of neocolonialism and highlighting a forward-looking approach to international relations.

Aslam Javed

The writer is an Islamabad-based political analyst and columnist.