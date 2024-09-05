Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Six buffaloes killed after drinking mill’s effluent mixed water

APP
September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  Six buffaloes were killed while three dozen more cattle are serious after taking mill’s effluent mixed water in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that a cattle farmer Idrees resident of Chak No 103-RB was taking his cattle for grazing in the fields when the animals reportedly drank water from a water course near Jaranwala Road in which effluent of a local chemical mill was discharged.

As a result, six buffaloes died on the spot, whereas 3 dozen more cattle are in serious condition. The police after receiving complaint was investigating the incident, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024