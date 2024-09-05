Six buffaloes killed after drinking mill’s effluent mixed water

FAISALABAD - Six buffaloes were killed while three dozen more cattle are serious after taking mill’s effluent mixed water in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that a cattle farmer Idrees resident of Chak No 103-RB was taking his cattle for grazing in the fields when the animals reportedly drank water from a water course near Jaranwala Road in which effluent of a local chemical mill was discharged.

As a result, six buffaloes died on the spot, whereas 3 dozen more cattle are in serious condition. The police after receiving complaint was investigating the incident, he added.