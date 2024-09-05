Strategies for enhancing exports in different sectors discussed

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held separate meetings with the Council for Agriculture and Food Processing and the Council for Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Seafood Products to discuss strategies for enhancing Pakistan’s export potential in these sectors.

During his meeting with the Council for Agriculture and Food Processing, the minister emphasized Pakistan’s vast potential in exporting key agricultural products, such as onions, bananas, dates, citrus fruits, and mangoes. He noted that with a focused strategy and targeted facilitation, the export of these products could be doubled within the next two to three years. He noted a record onion export of $225 million this year as a positive indicator of the country’s export capabilities. However, council members expressed concerns over the impact of taxation on the sector’s competitiveness, warning that it could hinder Pakistan’s ability to compete with regional markets. They argued that significant foreign exchange could be earned through value addition and processing of these products, rather than exporting them as raw materials.

The minister agreed, stressing the need to prioritize products in which Pakistan excels, particularly onions, mangoes, dates, and bananas, which are available year-round. He called on the council to provide input for a concrete proposal that could be presented to the National Export Development Board (NEDB), headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He encouraged the council to develop projects aimed at enhancing the sector, which could be funded by the Export Development Fund (EDF). Addressing the challenges posed by climate change, the minister suggested that the Ministry of Climate Change devise strategies to guide farmers in selecting the right crops for the right seasons, ensuring sustainable agricultural practices. In a separate meeting with the Council for Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Seafood Products, which was also attended by the Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, the minister highlighted the untapped potential in Pakistan’s livestock sector. He stressed that better utilization and value addition could significantly boost exports.

Council member Bilal Tata pointed out the lack of a proper production mechanism, which leads to price fluctuations due to gaps in supply and demand. He urged the government to focus not only on exports but also on imports to stabilize the market and to curb livestock smuggling for sustainable sector growth. Tata also proposed the creation of disease-free zones to meet international export standards and tap into new markets. The issue of tariffs was also raised, with the minister assuring that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keenly aware of these concerns and that the government is working on measures to support the business community. Regarding the fisheries sector, the minister suggested adopting cage fish farming, similar to controlled poultry farming, to boost production. He also promised to support the development of fishing harbors through the EDF and to collaborate with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to improve harbor facilities. The minister concluded by inviting both councils to submit detailed proposals to the NEDB for consideration, reaffirming the government’s commitment to facilitating growth in these crucial sectors.