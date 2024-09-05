Thursday, September 05, 2024
Supreme Court to announce verdict on NAB amendments review plea

Web Desk
7:14 PM | September 05, 2024
National

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its reserved verdict on Friday regarding the federal government’s plea seeking a review of the decision against amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from all sides on June 6. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who challenged the amendments, presented his arguments via video link from Adiala Jail during the final hearing.

The SC had previously struck down the amendments, restoring graft cases against public office holders that had been closed. The federal government filed a review plea, emphasizing that legislation is Parliament’s right and seeking reconsideration of the verdict.

The decision is now awaited as the SC prepares to announce the verdict.

