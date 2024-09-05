Terrorists will soon receive stern response from state: CM Bugti

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the government is sending Baloch girls on scholarships for higher education in Harvard and Oxford and other Universities, while terrorist organizations were misleading the youth towards violence and criminal activities. Addressing the cabinet meeting, he said that terrorists find soft targets and weak point to kill peaceful citizens as they would soon receive a stern response from the state. Bugti warned that the state would go all out for those who target innocent people as there is no exception for any terrorist in Balochistan.

He said the terrorists killed innocent citizens, adding, the Baloch tradition and values never allows anyone to commit that kind of violence. In the cabinet meeting, Fateha was also recited for the martyred citizens who lost their lives in the recent terrorist incidents. CM Bugti said that the members of the Balochistan Assembly in its meetings were unanimously condemned the terrorist incidents. He said “the non-kinetic response of this so-called fight is our responsibility, but it is necessary to improve the governance model, we have to determine a direction to benefit the common Balochi through our actions”. The chief minister instructed the provincial ministers and secretaries to visit every district to review the situation as there is a need to work together for the improvement of governance.