The Obesity Surge

Obesity is a significant and growing concern in Pakistan. According to statistics, Pakistan is ranked 165th out of 194 countries in terms of its overweight population, with 22.2% of individuals over the age of 15 crossing the threshold of obesity, which is quite alarming. One of the factors responsible for this is the change in dietary habits, including the high consumption of calories and a sedentary lifestyle. We are now shifting from traditional diets to Westernized eating patterns, with limited physical exercise, which ultimately leads to diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and cancers. Efforts should be made to address this issue and raise awareness to promote healthier eating habits and increase physical activity through public health initiatives.

HIRA AYAZ,

Islamabad.