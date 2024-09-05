Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

TikTok enthusiast kills owner

NEWS WIRE
September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

PESHAWAR   -   Stimulated with TikTok videos, a young worker shot his owner dead in Shah Wali Qital area in Qissa Khwani Bazaar here, police informed on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased, a crockery shop owner named Sheikh Adnan had employed a worker, Mukhtiyar at his shop in Qissa Khwani Bazaar some 10 years ago. Makhtiyar was fond of watching Pashto and other horror movies on the TikTok and used to quarrel with the people of his area.  The shop owner Sheikh Adnan had removed Mukhtiar from his shop some six month ago and the later was insisting the former to reemploy him at the shop. Upon repeated refusal, Mukhtiar shot his owner dead with a 30-bore pistol and escaped the area. Police said Sheikh Adnan died at the scene and later his body was shifted to LRH for medico legal procedure. Police said a case has been registered at Kabli police station and search operation was kicked off to arrest the killer.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024