Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Torrential rains in Balochistan claim 40 lives, cause widespread damage

Torrential rains in Balochistan claim 40 lives, cause widespread damage
Web Desk
5:31 PM | September 05, 2024
National

Torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan have claimed 40 lives, according to a report from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Over the past 24 hours, one person lost their life to flash floods, bringing the death toll to 24 children, 13 men, and three women in various rain-related incidents, including lightning strikes and roof or wall collapses.

In addition to the fatalities, 19 people were injured, comprising three men, two women, and 14 children. The heavy rains have also caused extensive property damage, with 1,591 houses completely destroyed and 15,797 partially damaged across the province.

Flooding has devastated hundreds of acres of crops and damaged 197 kilometers of roads. Seven bridges have also been affected by the flash floods.

The report further revealed that 593 animals have died as a result of lightning strikes and other rain-related incidents. Health facilities have also been impacted, with three units in Jaffarabad district and one each in Kachhi and Loralai districts suffering damage due to the floods.

PTCL pledges support to Pakistan Hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy

Efforts are ongoing to assess and manage the widespread devastation caused by the continuous rainfall.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024