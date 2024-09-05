US supports Pakistan against terror as Islamabad gets closer to Washington

ISLAMABAD - United States has assured to support Pakistan in its anti-terror campaign as Islamabad gets closer to Washington.

In the wake of escalating terrorist activities in Pakistan, the US reiterated its unwavering commitment to support the South Asian nation in its ongoing battle against terrorism. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be in the US for a UN General Assembly this month where he is likely to have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

The incumbent government plans to improve the trust-level with the US and enhance cooperation. Pakistan has also assured the US that both the US and China were important to Pakistan as friends and partners.

“US is very important to us and we keep highlighting this. Their backing on vital issues is a source of encouragement,” said a senior Pakistani diplomat. The US State Department emphasized the strong partnership between the two countries in addressing regional security threats.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, yesterday affirmed that the United States and Pakistan share a crucial interest in countering threats to regional stability.

“We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” Miller said.

The question pertained to the recent wave of deadly attacks in Balochistan, where over 70 people lost their lives, including 23 in Musakhail, where assailants executed passengers after identifying them.

Miller expressed deep sympathy for the victims of these brutal acts of violence, stating, “The Pakistani people have endured immense suffering at the hands of violent extremist terrorists, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed.”

He condemned the attacks, highlighting the United States’ strong denunciation of the violence that targeted both security personnel and civilians.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad to discuss various pressing issues, including the Afghan refugee crisis, economic challenges, and counterterrorism efforts.

A statement from the US Embassy said the meeting focused on a wide range of bilateral and regional matters, with particular attention to the protection of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, as well as economic cooperation and regional security.

Pakistan has repatriated nearly 700,000 Afghan nationals since November of the previous year, following a government crackdown on illegal foreigners amid a surge in suicide bombings, which Islamabad has attributed to Afghan nationals, though without concrete evidence.

Pakistan argues that undocumented migrants have drained its resources for decades. However, international rights organizations, including the United Nations, have urged Pakistan to reconsider its repatriation policy, warning that deported Afghan nationals could face poverty and possible retaliation by the Taliban government upon returning to Afghanistan.

Ambassador Blome and Deputy Prime Minister Dar discussed these issues, with the US Mission spokesperson Jonathon Lalley noting that their dialogue included the need for regional cooperation and security, alongside economic discussions.

Pakistan continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis that nearly led to a sovereign default last summer, narrowly avoided by a last-minute $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country has since secured a new staff-level agreement for a 37-month, $7 billion IMF loan, which awaits final approval. The stringent conditions of the new loan program, such as higher taxes on agricultural incomes and increased electricity tariffs, have compounded the difficulties faced by Pakistan’s poor and middle-class citizens.

The surge in militant attacks, particularly in Balochistan, where over 50 individuals, including security personnel, died last month, has further exacerbated the woes. The US Embassy condemned these attacks and reiterated its support for Pakistan in combating terrorism.

Before the deportation drive commenced last year, Pakistan hosted over four million Afghan migrants and refugees, with around 1.7 million living undocumented, according to government statistics.

Pakistan insists the deportation campaign is not exclusively targeted at Afghans but the move has drawn criticism from the Taliban-led government in Kabul.