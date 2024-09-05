Utility stores corporation reduces prices of essential items

The Utility Stores Corporation has announced a price reduction on more than 800 essential goods, including ghee, cooking oil, tea, and various household items. According to a spokesperson, the price cuts range between 8 and 60 rupees, depending on the product.

The lowered prices affect a wide range of brands and products such as ghee, cooking oil, tea, detergent, noodles, ketchup, tetra pack milk, dry milk, spices, pickles, soap, and toothpaste, among others. The reduction takes effect immediately, as per the notification issued by the corporation.

Although the subsidy under the Benazir Income Support Program is currently paused, the spokesperson reassured that it will soon be reinstated under a revised framework. Consumers can purchase these items without any complications or conditions, and further efforts are underway to bring down prices on additional products.

Earlier, the federal government considered shutting down utility stores across Pakistan due to financial constraints. Industry and Production Ministry Secretary Saif Anjum informed the Senate Standing Committee of this decision and shared recommendations from the Rightsizing Committee, which include closing utility stores and other entities to cut costs.