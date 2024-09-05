Woman severely injured, hospitalized after acid attack

ISLAMABAD - A woman was severely injured and hospitalized in critical condition after unidentified accused threw acid at her.

According to details, three culprits hurled at a woman identified as Saima in Sector F-10 of Islamabad on Tuesday night and fled the scene.

The acid attack resulted in severe injuries to face and lower body of the woman.

The woman who was found in semi-conscious state was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The police have registered a case into the incident and was investigating into the incident.