KHYBER - 13 families who were recently affected by torrential rain in the district were given financial assistance here at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Khyber. In a ceremony held yesterday, the DC, Khyber abdul Nasir, additional aC (relief), Numan ali shah, and assistant Commissioner, Bara distributed compensation cheques to the deserving. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Khyber stated that the government was aware of the plight of the rain-affected people and would never abandon them in their hour of need. he promised that they would receive all possible assistance.

According to administration officials, a total of 1.610 million rupees in financial aid was granted to approximately 13 families throughout the district for human loss, injury, or roof and wall collapses caused by the recent rain and earthquake. The cheques were distributed after the provincial Disaster Management authority completed its review process. (pDMa).