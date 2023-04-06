Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House here on Wednesday.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the strengthening of bilateral relations between Qatar and Pakistan, and exploring new avenues for cooperation in various fields of mutual interest, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The ambassador delivered a letter of appreciation to Sanjrani expressing gratitude on behalf of Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hassan bin Abdulla AI-Ghanim for the Senate’s unanimous resolution congratulating Qatar and its leadership for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022.

During the meeting, Ambassador Al-Thani conveyed Qatar’s keenness to further enhance collaboration with Pakistan in the areas of trade, investment, energy, and culture. He emphasized the importance of expanding people-to-people contacts and deepening cooperation in the education and tourism sectors. Chairman Senate acknowledged the significant role played by Qatar in promoting peace and stability in the region.

He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen its relations with Qatar and assured the ambassador of his full support in promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields. The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the strong ties between both countries. Both sides expressed their commitment to further deepen and diversify their bilateral relations in the years ahead.