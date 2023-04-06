Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team chief selector, Haroon Rasheed has said that Babar Azam, the team’s captain, has been fully consulted and involved in the selection process, and everyone is on the same page. Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed said this while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday about the team’s selection process for the upcoming home tour of New Zealand. He clarified that there have been rumors regarding Babar Azam’s captaincy, but he has never discussed the matter with anyone.

He emphasized that the team is looking forward to an exciting series against New Zealand and will not take any team lightly. Rasheed also spoke about the upcoming Asia Cup, World Cup, and T20 World Cup, which are scheduled for next year. “We are trying to finalize our team combination for the upcoming Asia Cup, World Cup and T20 World Cup and has only eight ODIs before the Asia Cup to assess the potential and talent of the players.

Rasheed said that Haris Sohail is an exceptional left-hand batsman, and he can prove good in Asian conditions, and if he stays in form and fit, he can support the middle order. About Azam Khan, the chief selector said that the wicketkeeper batter himself has to see what the weakness is and work he needs to make a comeback. Azam Khan has had a hard time against the spinners which has to be worked on, if a player is dropped it does not mean he can’t make a comeback, he added. The chief selector said that Shadab Khan has played very little cricket and he has to be given a chance.

“The doors are open for everyone, and the selection committee is considering 30 to 35 players for the team. Additionally, some of these players will be selected to play for Pakistan Shaheens.” Replying to a query about Muhammad Amir, Rasheed refuted media reports that a member of selection committee asked the left-arm pacer to be prepared for international comeback. “Why would selection committee contact anyone? We said on the first day that the selection door is open for everyone, now it is up to them how they perform.

Then we will judge their performance,” he said. PAKISTAN SQUADS T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan. ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir.