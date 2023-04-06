Share:

GAMBAT/KHAIPUR - Pakistan People’s Par­ty (PPP) Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday blamed in­dividuals in the judicia­ry for doing politics.

Speaking at a ceremo­ny for laying the foun­dation stone of the first health city in Gambat, Sindh, the foreign min­ister accused members of the judiciary of taking sides, saying: “These in­stitutions have become puppets.”

Speaking about the ongoing conundrum regarding the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa (KP), he al­leged: “The same plan through which the ‘se­lected’ was imposed in 2018 is being put into play even today. An un­worthy and incompetent leader was imposed on us back then and these judges could not see.”

“We have to save this system,” he said, adding that some people in the institution had become stubborn and were playing politics.

He slammed the judi­ciary and said that the institution had failed to perform its duty on var­ious occasions in Paki­stan’s history, including the hanging of his grand­father Zulfiqar Bhutto.

“We do not believe that there is any insti­tution of justice in this country,” Bilawal said.

“Under Bhutto’s lead­ership, Pakistan had become a leader of the Muslim Ummah. However, because of these courts, the Qauid-e-Awam was hanged. They were not ashamed. No judge has heard the case of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to date.” He add­ed, “Some judges colluded with Musharraf and allowed 11 years of dictatorship and when Bena­zir was martyred, the judges did not give her justice.”

Bilawal lamented that he had failed to get justice for both his grandfather and his mother, and said: “I am ready to protect the rights of the people”.

Turning his guns towards the deposed prime minister, the PPP leader said Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the former es­tablishment had admitted to ‘cheating on the Constitution’ and that members of the judi­ciary wanted to do politics.

“If you want to do politics, pre­pare yourself. We will compete with you in politics,” he said. “We will answer these puppets by winning the throne of Lahore.” Speaking on the general politi­cal climate in the country, Bila­wal said: “Fight political battles but also work for the people ac­cording to your manifesto. If we did politics of manifesto instead of politics of hatred, division and abuse, Pakistan would have ben­efited.” “If we can do politics like that, nothing can stop Pakistan from growing and developing a strong economy,” he added.

The foreign minister also praised both his mother and his father — Asif Ali Zardari — for their services to the country.

Speaking about the health city that was being initiated, the PPP leader said lauded his party’s efforts to improve healthcare in the country. He proudly shared that people would no longer have to go to India for kidney operations. “There is the free treatment for Lingus and can­cer at this hospital. The Gam­bat Hospital is ready to compete with any hospital in the whole world — and that too for free.”

Bilawal further said: “We want Pakistan to have the technolo­gy to make its own medicines. In a year, we will be making medicine here.” He further ex­pressed concern that the Sindh government’s reputation had been tarnished so much that people could not believe how much work was being done and heaped praises on the hard work of the doctors at the Gam­bat University.

“Gambit University is our re­sponse to those who try to smear our reputation,” he add­ed. He then instructed Sindh Chief Minister: “Keep doing your work, we will answer these puppets.”

Addressing the inaugura­tion ceremony of new projects at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Science, Gambat, the PPP Chairman said that the Sindh government had built a world-class medical in­frastructure, which was far ahead of other provinces. He said that Gambat Institute was not a provincial but truly a na­tional institution, where pa­tients from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, besides other provinces, also come for free of cost treatment.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhu­tto said that people wouldn’t have to go to India for expensive treatment of kidney and liver because the treatment was now available in Gambat.

Bilawal said that if the politi­cal parties were given space and instead of the politics of hatred, division and abuse, competition was based on the politics of de­livery, ideology and manifesto, then it would be useful for the country and the nation. Power­ful class had played with every generation here.

The PPP chairman said that President Asif Ali Zardari was the most powerful civilian Pres­ident of the country, but he gave all his powers to the Parliament.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that when the present Chief Justice was the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, he had ordered the construction of Ka­labagh Dam, ignoring the rights of small provinces.

When Faryal Talpur was picked up from the hospital bed and imprisoned in jail, where were the suo moto powers at that time? Why there was no suo moto notice even when Im­ran Khan was using ISI to form his government and pass the budget?

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Shah, former Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah and oth­er leaders were also present on this occasion.