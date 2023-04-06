Share:

Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited Jilani House in Muhallah Ahmedpur Ranipur of Khairpur district, to offer condolences on the sad demise of Mother of MNA Syed Fazal Shah Jilani, who died few months back.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stayed there for some time and condoled with MNA Syed Fazal Shah Jilani, MPA Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jilani and other members of the family.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Shah, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Jamil Ahmed Soomro, MNAs, MPAs, party leaders were also present on the occasion.