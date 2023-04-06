Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accorded the approval of Punjab Clean Air Policy along with the action plans.

The approval was given in the meeting of Punjab Environment Protection Council held in Lahore today.

He said departments concerned will prepare a detailed working plan for the implementation of the Punjab Clean Air Policy.

He said the Punjab Government will implement the Punjab Clean Air Policy and Action Plan with the support of the World Bank.

The Chief Minister also approved the Punjab Plastic Management Strategy and asked to take immediate steps regarding recycling and reuse of plastic.