Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declined a plea to stop the joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe cases against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers, from work. The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haid­er heard the petition filed by PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema challenging the for­mation of the JIT. The peti­tioner’s counsel argued before the court that a JIT had been constituted to investigate 10 cases registered against PTI leadership and workers for al­legedly attacking police and creating law and order situa­tion outside party chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park res­idence. He submitted that the JIT was constituted illegally. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for formation of the JIT. However, a provincial law officer con­tended that the JIT was con­stituted for transparent in­vestigation of the cases and representatives of all rele­vant departments were part of it. At this stage, PTI lead­er Fawad Chaudhry requested the bench to stop the JIT from work. However, the bench de­clined the plea to stop the JIT from working and observed it would seek comments from the provincial government on the petition. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hear­ing till April 10 and sought a reply from the government.