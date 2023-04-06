Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Collector of Cus­toms Muhammad Saleem has said that Pakistan-Iran trade is very im­portant for both countries. He said this during his visit to the Taftan border, a handout issued here on Wednesday. During his visit to the border, he inaugurated the installa­tion of the scanner at NLC.

Chief Collector Customs on the occasion said, “We will not let trade relations with Iran be damaged under any circumstances and the scanner established in NLC will be very useful in preventing prohibited goods.” During his visit, he met with the business community who ap­prised him of the issue they were facing at the border. Earlier, he also visited Saindak where he met with Chinese officials.