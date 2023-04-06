Share:

One robber was killed and another was injured during a crossfire with citizens on Jhang Road in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Witnesses told the police that two robbers attempted to loot some citizens before crossfire. A police response unit rushed to the crime scene after receiving emergency call and shifted the dead and the injured suspect to a hospital for treatment.

Locals have blamed the police for not acting against criminals who are roaming in the streets and plundering cash and valuables fearlessly.