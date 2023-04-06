Share:

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Wednesday eliminated eight terrorists including commander Jan Muham­mad alias Chargh in South Waziristan operation, media wing of the military said.

It said that on April 5, 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in gen­eral area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan District. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between Pakistani troops and the terrorists.

The ISPR further said that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and eight terror­ists including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh were sent to hell. The military’s media wing further said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. The ISPR said, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (31), resident of District Rawalpindi, having fought gallantly, em­braced martyrdom while four other personnel in­cluding two officers got injured. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR concluded.