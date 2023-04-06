Share:

KARACHI-Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh said on Wednesday that the country was facing the worst crisis of its history but the sitting rulers were bent to defy law and constitution.

He was addressing a crowded press conference at the Sindh Assembly while being flanked by noted economist and PTI senior leader Muzamil Aslam. Haleem said that Nawaz Sharif has threatened that the US dollar would touch the mark of Rs500. He said I want to ask from the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto if he is ready to defend the Constitution of 1973 given by his maternal grandfather or to stand with the breakers of law and constitution. He said Asif Ali Zardari should also make clear his position in this regard. He said Bilawal now stands with the people who had attached Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. He said we salute Aitizaz Ahsan who stands with judiciary. He said the PPP has already entered the grave of the doctrine of law of necessity. He said the PPP has always supported dictators and it had struck deals with from Ayub Khan to Yahya Khan to Pervez Musharraf.

Haleem Adil said that yesterday the cabinet said that it would accept the decision of the apex court. He said the law minister said they they would not accept the court decision. He said it was never heard that the Supreme Court decision is not accepted. He said the whole nation and lawyers stand with the judiciary and they have rejected the stance of the cabinet. He said the PPP of Bhutto is now dead and buried.

He said that a corruption of Rs25billion was made in the flood relief fund. He said funds for tents, mosquito nets and ration bags were embezzled by the corruption mafia and if these funds are used in elections people of Sindh would raise a question about it.

Haleem Adil Shiekh said that the decision of three-member bench was historic. He said if the rulers are not afraid they should conduct elections. He said surveys show that Imran Khan would win with majority. He said six Crore people of Sindh stand with judiciary. He said whole Sindh would support the judiciary on roads and streets.Haleem Adil said unbridled street crime in the megacity Karachi shows that the PPP government has failed to provide security to masses, as muggers are roaming free and cops are busy in kidnapping for ransom on the roofs of police stations.

However, Economist Muzzamil Aslam said that a corruption of Rs25billion was made in flood relief funds in Sindh. He said as trainloads of beggers come to Karachi during the Eid season, in the same fashion the prime minister claimed to bring ten and half billion dollars from whole world. However in fact not even ten dollars came to the country. He said that during last eleven months Pakistan is being suffered due to inefficiency of the sitting rulers. He said no any country is willing to fund these rulers. He said as per the estimates of State Bank the price hike would continue to coming two years. He said presently inflation rate in the country is 63 percent. He said 16 people have already died to seek free wheat flour. He said that Punjab government claimed that they distributed wheat flour of Rs25billion but who will audit this claim. He said audit should also be conducted about distribution of Rs25billion free wheat flour in KP province.

He said Pakistan is facing worst economic crisis of its history. He said the growth rate now is the lowest. He said the interest rate is hiked to 21percent. He asked how these rulers would run the country. He said Dar says the country would have to go without IMF loan.

He said that the debt trap has enslaved the whole country and its present and coming generations. He said a big economic crisis is facing the nation. He said law and order is worsening due to rising inflation. He said law and order in Karachi is the worst. He said in our rule the inflation was 11.5 percent and now it is 63percent.