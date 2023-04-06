Share:

KARACHI-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in the targeted killing of seven people, including a traffic and district police officer in Karachi.

According to details, the CTD Target Killing Working Group in an action near Karachi’s Nagan Chorangi arrested the accused, Faraz Al-Hassan, for killing seven people.

CTD Ali Raza in charge said that the accused has been arrested under other provisions including murder, attempted murder and terrorism?

The CTD in-charge said the arrested suspect Faraz Al-Hassan and his accomplices killed a traffic official, Muhammad Mansha, in 2014. Muhammad Mansha was on duty at Traffic Signal Chowrangi No. 1 Nazimabad along with his fellow officers, when he lost his life at the hands of the arrested criminal.

In 2014, the suspect also killed police officer Shahid near Paposh Nagar Sharaf Community Hall. The suspect killed the police officer to avenge the death of his step-brother. The suspect’s father Qazi Waheed was also involved in the murder as he was spying on the official for his son.

The CTD in charge said that Faraz also killed Javed alias Kancha and a woman for Rs25,000.

As per the initial investigation, in 2015, he also shot dead a milk seller after finding him in a ‘relationship’ with his cousin.