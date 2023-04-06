Share:

Peshawar - Tayyab abdullah, the Deputy Commissioner of orakzai, has imposed a ban under section 144 CrPC to prevent forest fires in the tribal District Orakzai.

The decision was made in response to reports received by the Divisional Forest Officer Orakzai Forest Division about the possibility of forest fires occurring in various areas of the district between 1 april and the start of the monsoon season. According to reports, forest fires could be caused by farmers burning grass, smokers throwing burning cigarettes, and the general public cooking during picnics in forests.

The ban, which goes into effect immediately, prohibits the aforementioned activities in forests to prevent forest fires. The ban will be in effect for 30 days beginning april 4, 2023, unless withdrawn or modified. Anyone found in violation of the order will face penalties under Section 188 CrPC.