Share:

KURRAM - Deputy Commissioner Syed Saif-ul-Islam on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing polio vaccination drive in the district and visited different areas.

The DC along with Health Department officials and team leaders visited civil dispensaries and district health units and checked polio vaccination records. He addressed the polio teams and appreciated their dedication and hard work to rid the country of polio. The DC advised them to get vaccinated every child under the age of five and pay special attention to refusal cases.